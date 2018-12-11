Calton Hill body discovery confirmed as 15-year-old girl

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that a body discovered on Calton Hill was that of a 15-year-old girl.

The body of a female was found at the city centre landmark at around 6.30 on Saturday morning.

Calton Hill was cordoned off by police for several hours after the discovery.

It has now been confirmed that the female was 15 years of age.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, with inquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was found on Calton Hill at around 6.30am on Saturday 8th December.

“The girl had been reported missing during the early hours of Saturday morning and search activity was underway to trace her prior to the discovery of her body.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

