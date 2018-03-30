Cadbury in Easter row over ‘soft’ Mini Eggs anger

Have your say

Outraged chocolate lovers have voiced their anger at Cadbury over claims the brand’s Mini Eggs have “lost their crunch”.

Customers have vented on social media at the traditionally crunch shell coating on the favourite Easter treat having gone soft in some packets.

One person claimed they felt “cheated” at the softness of the chocolate eggs.

Another said having one of the eggs was like eating “mash potato”.

Customers have questioned on social media whether Cadbury have changed the recipe. Some went as far as accusing the confectionary maker of ruining Easter.

Cadbury responded to one customer on Twitter saying the shells had not been changed.

Among the tweets was one customer, who posted they were “extremely disappointed to find not only a lack of mini eggs (12) in the bag but for the shells to be brittle and soft!”. They added: “Shell consistency of mashed potatoes! Not the perfect start to Easter @CadburyUK”.

“My excitement at my new bag of mini eggs quickly turned to sorrow when I discovered the shells were soft. Soft!!! #minieggs #sadness.”

Cadbury’s UK Twitter account replied to one complaint saying: “We haven’t changed the shell Laura, sorry about that!”

Cadbury was taken over by American firm Kraft in 2010, which led to the production of mini eggs being moved from Somerset to Poland.

Chocolate lovers were outraged when Kraft’s spin-off company Mondelez changed the recipe of Creme Eggs two years ago.

That move is believed to have cost up to £6 million in sales.