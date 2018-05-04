Business targeted in Broxburn break-in

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a high-value break-in from a business in Broxburn.

The incident happened between 2.30am and 2.50am on Tuesday May 1 at the Houston Mains Holding site, the street parallel Dobbie Garden Centre.

After entry was forced, a white Ford Transit van containing a large quantity of power tools and agricultural equipment was stolen.

The value of the stolen goods is in excess of £24,000.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and recover the items and the van, which has registration number SA67 HXE.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Andy McGhee from Livingston CID said: “All of the products within the stolen van were due for delivery the following day and we are currently investigating to establish whether anyone had been monitoring the premises to watch the vehicle being loaded prior to this theft.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Houston Mains Holidng during the early hours of Tuesday morning, or throughout Monday 30th April, should contact police immediately.

“We would also urge members of the public who are approached and offered to buy any of these items to refuse and report the matter to us.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 659 of the 1st May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.