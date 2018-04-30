Business Stream on crest of wave in England

Business Stream has secured in excess of £155 million in contract wins in the first 12 months since the English retail water market opened to competition.

New business wins include the UK-wide portfolios of Greggs, Morrisons and Debenhams and water and wastewater deals with Veolia, Places for People and Southampton Airport.

Edinburgh-based Business Stream said it had significantly expanded its operation to capture an increased share of the £2.5 billion English market. In addition to acquiring the non-household customer base of Southern Water, it opened an office in Worthing and now has more than 370 employees across the UK.

Jo Dow, chief executive of Business Stream, said: “We have been very targeted in our approach to growth, using our capability and experience gained from ten years of operating in the Scottish retail water market to help secure over £155m of new business to date.”