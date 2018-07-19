Business Stream looking to make waves with sales and marketing director

Water supplier Business Stream has hired a sales and marketing director from a rival business.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scottish Water with its own board, said Lee Shipsey was currently sales and marketing director at Wave – a joint venture set up between Anglian Water Business and NWG Business.

He is due to join Business Stream on 26 September, holding the same title.

Shipsey said: “I am excited to be joining Business Stream at this point in the company’s development, to further build on its success to date and help deliver on its ambitious growth plans.”

Jo Dow, chief executive at Business Stream, added: “We’re delighted to have appointed Lee, one of the most knowledgeable and experienced sales professionals in the retail water industry today.

“Lee joins us at an incredibly exciting time for the business as we maintain our position as the market leader in Scotland and build on the success we’ve achieved to date in the English market. This latest appointment will strengthen our senior management team and help us drive forward our ambitious plans for the future.”

Since the opening of the £2.5 billion English water market for non-domestic contracts, Business Stream has secured in excess of £155 million of new wins, including the UK-wide portfolios of Greggs, Morrisons and Network Rail.The opening up of the English retail water market – in April 2017 – has paved the way for more than 1.2 million businesses and public bodies south of the Border to choose their water supplier for the first time.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, Business Stream has offices in Glasgow and Worthing, and employs 370 staff.