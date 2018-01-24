Bus linked to West End collision that leaves pedestrian seriously injured

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries after being hit in Edinburgh’s West End tonight.

Police were called to the incident on Palmerston Place about 7pm.

A witness said they believed the pedestrian had been hit by a bus at the busy city centre location.

Police were unable to confirm any details about the injured person last night or whether a bus had been involved.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the collision had involved one vehicle, adding: “One person has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where they’re being treated for their injuries. Enquiries are ongoing,” The area remained cordoned off late tonight, with officers still in attendance.