Bus driver seriously hurt in tram crash near Edinburgh Airport

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his bus hit a tram near Edinburgh Airport.

The incident in which the tram derailed occurred at Eastfield Avenue between the airport and Ingliston just before 5.30pm.

The damage sustained to the front of the tram. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Police said the driver of the car park shuttle bus had been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The extent of his injuries remains unknown, although police confirmed he had been seriously injured.

The tram driver and conductor were treated at the scene by paramedics, but were not thought to be seriously hurt.

Six passengers on board the tram were unhurt.

The bus was badly damaged in the crash and the driver has been taken to hospital. 'Picture: Ian Rutherford

There were no passengers on the bus.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The male driver has been taken to hospital after the single-decker bus he was driving was in collision with a tram at Edinburgh Airport shortly before 5.30pm this evening.

“The tram has been derailed from the tracks.

“The bus driver has been taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

A tram has been derailed after 'smashing into a bus' near Edinburgh Airport, the two vehicles collided between the airport and Ingliston. Picture: Ian Rutherford

“The driver and ticket conductor from the tram were treated at the scene by paramedics and their injuries are not thought to be serious.

“Six passengers on the tram at the time are not believed to be injured and there were no passengers on the bus.

“The bus is used to transport passengers between the long-stay airport car parks and the terminal building.

“A Police Scotland investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.”

Pictures of the damaged tram and bus at the location of the crash. Pictures: Adrian Redfern

The tram has been seen jackknifed at the scene, with the line blocked close to the airport’s rental car return area.

One witness at the airport told the Evening News: “Apparently the bus has gone through a lights somehow and struck the tram.

“I don’t know if there are any injuries, but the tram was bent like a boomerang.

“They have managed to move the vehicles but the traffic is going to be terrible round the airport for a while yet.”

Trams are only running between the Gyle Centre and York Place while the line is blocked.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “Edinburgh Trams regret to advise that services are currently running between York Place and Gyle Centre due to a road traffic collision at Eastfield Avenue near Edinburgh Airport.

A tram in Edinburgh has derailed. Picture: Twitter/ Monde-Jnr Konini

“Early indications suggest that minor injuries have been reported from both the road vehicle and the tram involved.

“We are working with the emergency services to investigate the cause of the incident and would like to offer any support to those affected.

“While the incident is ongoing, a ticket acceptance agreement is in place with Lothian Buses to help customers complete their journeys.”

Edinburgh Airport has tweeted: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident, we are experiencing a build up of traffic around the airport. We appreciate your understanding and will provide an update soon.”

In August 2014, a tram collided with a bus on West Maitland Street in the West End of the city.

Both vehicles were travelling east towards Princes Street.

No-one was injured in that incident and the tram was not derailed.

