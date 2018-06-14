Bus driver ‘fighting for his life’ as police probe Edinburgh Airport tram crash

A 66-year-old bus driver remains in a critical condition following a collision with a tram near Edinburgh Airport.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the incident around 5.20pm on Wednesday June 13 on Eastfield Avenue.

A driver remains in critical condition following the tram and bus crash at Edinburgh Airport.

A single-decker bus was involved in a collision with a tram, resulting in the tram de-railing and causing significant damage to the bus, which also collided with a number of unoccupied vehicles.

The 66-year-old male driver of the bus sustained a number of serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a critical condition.

At the time of the collision, there were no passengers on the bus and the 20 passengers on the tram were not injured.

The driver and conductor of the tram were checked over as a precaution but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Inquiries by Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “We are working at this time to establish why this collision occurred and we’d be keen to hear from any members of the public who witnessed what happened.

“If you believe you have any information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident 2947 of the 13th June.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “The well-being of everyone involved in last night’s road traffic accident continues to be our number one priority.

“Our tram is currently being recovered which will allow the maintenance teams to make an assessment of the condition of tram tracks. We will continue to operate part route until this has been completed.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we work to resume full services.”