Bus collides with Edinburgh Tram on Shandwick Place

A bus and tram have been involved in an collision on Shandwick Place this morning.

The tram, that was heading westbound, collided with the bus as it was going over the tram lines.

One eyewitness told the Evening News the bus was on the tram lines and collided with the side of the tram.

It is understood there are no serious injuries and all people have been evacuated off the tram and bus.

Traffic is thought to be coping well with the incident.

More to follow.