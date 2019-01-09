Burns Night: Address to a Haggis by Robert Burns in full

If you’re hosting a quintessential Burns supper for Burns Night (25 January), you’ll need this poem to hand.

The Robert Burns poem Address to a Haggis is traditionally read as the haggis at a Burns supper is being brought into the dining room and sliced open.

Traditionally haggis is eaten with neeps (turnip) and tatties (mashed potatoes). (Photo: Shutterstock)

READ MORE: When is Burns Night? Date, origins, traditions and how to host a proper Burns supper

At the line ‘His knife see rustic Labour dicht’, whoever is reading the poem should draw and sharpen a knife. Then, as they read the line ‘An' cut you up wi' ready slicht’, they should plunge the knife into the haggis and cut it open from end to end.

Address to a Haggis by Robert Burns in full

Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,

Great Chieftain o’ the Puddin-race!

You can't eat haggis on Burns Night without reading this poem first (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aboon them a’ ye tak your place,

Painch, tripe, or thairm:

Weel are ye wordy of a grace

As lang ‘s my arm.

The groaning trencher there ye fill,

Your hurdies like a distant hill,

Your pin wad help to mend a mill

In time o’ need,

While thro’ your pores the dews distil

Like amber bead.

His knife see Rustic-labour dight,

An’ cut ye up wi’ ready slight,

Trenching your gushing entrails bright,

Like onie ditch;

And then, O what a glorious sight,

Warm-reekin, rich!

Then, horn for horn, they stretch an’ strive:

Deil tak the hindmost, on they drive,

Till a’ their weel-swall’d kytes belyve

Are bent like drums;

Then auld Guidman, maist like to rive,

Bethankit hums.

Is there that owre his French ragout,

Or olio that wad staw a sow,

Or fricassee wad mak her spew

Wi’ perfect sconner,

Looks down wi’ sneering, scornfu’ view

On sic a dinner?

Poor devil! see him owre his trash,

As feckless as a wither’d rash,

His spindle shank a guid whip-lash,

His nieve a nit;

Thro’ bluidy flood or field to dash,

O how unfit!

But mark the Rustic, haggis-fed,

The trembling earth resounds his tread,

Clap in his walie nieve a blade,

He’ll make it whissle;

An’ legs, an’ arms, an’ heads will sned,

Like taps o’ thrissle.

Ye Pow’rs wha mak mankind your care,

And dish them out their bill o’ fare,

Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware

That jaups in luggies;

But, if ye wish her gratefu’ prayer,

Gie her a Haggis!