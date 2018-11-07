Burnistoun: the Scottish cult comedy is making a comeback for a one-off special

Burnistoun will be returning to our screens for a one-off BBC Scotland special, expected to air in the New Year.

by Alex Nelson

The programme's co-creator Iain Connell confirmed that he and fellow writer and performer Robert Florence are currently filming the half-hour special - which is going by the working title of 'Burnistoun Tunes In' - in an Instagram post.

"We're filming it now," he said, joking that he feels "like we might be getting a bit old for it right enough," in reference to the hair and make-up he and co-star Florence appear in.

Florence similarly confirmed the news on Twitter, where - dressed as a police officer - he said he and Connell were "speeding into action to track down whoever it was who leaked the info that Burnistoun is BACK."

It will be the third special from the show since its original series ended in 2012, and follows 2015's 'Burnistoun's Big Night', and 'Burnistoun Goes To Work' in 2016.

We could be in for some brand new characters too, with Connell previously posting a number of selfies depicting him in various wigs and disguises, suggesting new faces.