Building evacuated after body discovered at flat in Leith

Have your say

A building in Leith has been evacuated following the discovery of a body.

Emergency services were called to a flat at Halmyre Street just off Lorne Street and Easter Road this morning around 9:40 as it was reported that there had been a death.

Police officers, ambulance and fire crew rushed to the scene and subsequently cordoned off the street.

The building, believed to be a tenement property, was evacuated as a precaution to allow officers to conduct enquiries.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said the death was being treated as unexplained: “Police in Edinburgh were called to a flat in Halmyre Street around 9.40am on Tuesday 24th April following a report of a death.

“The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service were called to support officers at the scene and the building was evacuated as a precaution while enquiries were conducted.

“There has been assessed to be no risk to the public and residents are thanked for their cooperation.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE