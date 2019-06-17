BT phone outages reported across Edinburgh and West Lothian

BT Group have notified police of severe issues affecting their telephone network in the East of Scotland.

Problems with landline phone services across a large area of West Lothian, Falkirk, West Stirlingshire, North Lanarkshire and the west side of Edinburgh have been reported this morning (17 June).



The telecoms giant is currently working to restore service to everyone as soon as possible.



Police Scotland advised residents in affected areas to use a mobile telephone to call 999 in the case of an emergency.



In a statement, police advised: "Police patrols are out in the affected areas and a multi-agency response has been initiated.



"In the first instance, relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people in affected areas are asked to check on them more frequently, as their assistance alarms may not operate correctly."

BT has been contacted for comment.