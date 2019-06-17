BT phone outages across Edinburgh and West Lothian affect 999 calls

BT Group notified police of severe issues affecting their telephone network in the East of Scotland this morning.

Problems with landline phone services across a large area of West Lothian, Falkirk, West Stirlingshire, North Lanarkshire and the west side of Edinburgh were reported on Monday 17 June.

BT confirmed the telephone issues were impacting calls made to the emergency 999 line, prompting police to put out extra patrols in affected areas.

At around 8.15 the telecoms giant said all issues had been resolved.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Members of the public who were in the impacted areas are now able to contact the emergency number again from their homes and mobile telephones.



"Police Scotland would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while this matter was seen to."

A spokesperson for BT Group said: "A small number of customers in parts of Central Scotland may have been unable to use their landlines early this morning due to a hardware fault.

"All services were restored by 6.30am. Broadband and mobile calls were not affected and we’re sorry for any inconvenience."