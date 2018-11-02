Brother of late Frightened Rabbit star speaks of wedding day sadness

The brother of tragic Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison, who took his own life earlier this year, spoke of his heartbreak that his sibling missed his wedding.

Indie rocker Scott died aged just 36 in May, following struggles with anxiety and depression.

His younger brother Grant, who played drums in the Scottish band, got married last week in a ceremony in New York.

Grant wed wife Jayne in front of a small group of family and friends, to detract from the notable absence of Scott.

He said: “We kept it kind of small and part of the reason for going to New York was to keep it that way, which helped even though it made his absence slightly more obvious.

READ MORE: Frightened Rabbit drummer to run in memory of Scott Hutchison

“I’ve been going to counselling which helped me prepare a lot for what was to come.

“My counsellor worked on the trip and the day, making sure I was prepared for anything that might come up or any emotions that might try to take over what you’re supposed to feel on your wedding day.

“Having everyone around me and my wife was great, and everyone was in the same boat.

“It was very difficult and there were a lot of emotions surrounding that to deal with, but if anyone needed to take a moment, it was important that they did.”

Six months after Scott’s death, his bandmates Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan and Simon Liddell are preparing to join Grant for what could be one of their last performances as a band, at Glasgow’s Sleep in the Park.

The concert will raise funds to eradicate homelessness.

READ MORE: Event celebrates life of tragic Scott Hutchison

Grant added: “That’s something we want to keep going.

“A lot of people aren’t aware that homelessness has links to mental health and the impact things like that can have on a person.”

The band got their name after Marion Hutchison nicknamed her Scott ‘Frightened Rabbit’ due to his shyness. The grieving family, including Scott’s dad Ron and brother Neil, set up the Scott Hutchison Fund in his memory.

The family hope to be able to help others the way Scott did, with “kindness, empathy and hope”.

Grant said: “I want to make sure that no-one has to go through what Scott did, whether it’s through his life or the way that he died.

“I want to promote the fact that there are other options for people who feel that there is no other way, and just to raise awareness for people who, like myself, don’t have the empathy having never really suffered in the same way.

“The thing for me is getting everyone on board to understand how serious this disease is and educating everyone on how to deal with it.

“For me the most important area would be young people because it’s something that’s happening a lot more in younger people.

“It’s now something that’s being diagnosed and parents and teachers are noticing a lot more.

“I think to go and do something with kids before it becomes a problem as big as Scott had would be a great thing.”