British tourists among 33 injured in France after London-bound bus rolled over

It has been reported that British tourists were among 33 people injured in a bus crash in northern France.

The bus, travelling from Paris to London, reportedly overturned while turning off one of France's busiest motorways around midday on Sunday, according to a statement from local police forces.

Of the 33 people on board, including British tourists, 29 sustained light injuries and four were left seriously wounded.

The Flixbus vehicle toppled as it took the exit off the A1 motorway between Amiens and Saint-Quentin.

Rescue teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance service rushed to the scene, and the motorway exit was closed, according to the statement.

According to the newspaper "Courrier Picard", the bus skidded in a curve on the wet road, crashed into a barrier and overturned.

The driver and all 32 passengers were taken to local hospitals, the newspaper reported.

It is believed that passengers from the UK, France, the US, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, Romania and Russia were on board at the time.

Four of the victims suffered serious injuries when the Flixbus vehicle rolled onto its side in the shocking smash.

The crash reportedly happened when the vehicle hit a safety rail on the busy A1 motorwayjust before noon today.