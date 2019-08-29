British teenager 'stabs parents before leaping from height' in Tenerife

Have your say

A 15-year-old British boy has stabbed his parents in Tenerife before jumping from a considerable height, according to reports.

The teenager and his parents all remain in hospital following the incident, according to a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman (FCO).

Spanish newspaper El Dia reported that the attack took place on Wednesday afternoon in the popular tourist town of Costa Adeje, which is in the south of the island.

The family are British nationals who live in Tenerife, it added, and the attacker remains in a serious condition.

Police are investigating whether the boy has mental health problems, according to the newspaper.

The attack is said to have taken place near the Las Terrazas area of Costa Adeje before the boy rushed towards the town's bus station to jump.

The FCO spokesman said the department is "supporting" the family of the injured trio.

"We are in contact with the Spanish hospital and police services," he added.