British-Iranian woman jailed for 12 years in Iran on spying charges

A British-Iranian woman has been jailed for 12 years in Iran for alleged ties to Israel's Mossad spy agency.



Anousheh Ashouri, who was held in Tehran in August 2017, was one of three people handed lengthy sentences on security and spying charges, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.



In comments broadcast on state TV, Mr Esmaili said Ashouri was jailed for ties to Mossad, along with Ali Johari, who was also sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A 10-year sentence was upheld against Aras Amiri, an Iranian national who was working for the British Council in London, for allegedly spying on cultural activities in Iran, Mr Esmaili added.



She was detained in March last year when she returned to Iran to visit her elderly grandmother.

The British Council has said it firmly rejects the allegations against her.

A spokesman for Britain's foreign ministry commented: "We have been supporting the family of a British-Iranian dual national... and our Embassy in Tehran continues to request consular access.

"The treatment of all dual nationals detained in Iran is a priority and we raise their cases at the most senior levels. We urge Iran to let them be reunited with their families."



The sentences echo the case of British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was jailed for five years in 2016 on spying charges.



She denies the allegations, insisting that the trip to Iran was a holiday, designed to introduce her daughter to her Iranian family.



Tensions between Britain and the Middle Eastern country remain high as Iran continues to hold the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in a commando-style raid on July 19.

