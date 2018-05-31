Britain ‘deeply disappointed’ with Trump’s US tariffs on EU steel

The UK Government has said it is “deeply disappointed” by US tariffs on European Union steel announced by Donald Trump’s administration.

Representatives of UK industry warned the levies will “damage prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic”.

Mr Trump’s commerce secretary Wilbur Ross has said the US will impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are deeply disappointed that the US has decided to apply tariffs to steel and aluminium imports from the EU on national security grounds.

“The UK and other European Union countries are close allies of the US and should be permanently and fully exempted from the American measures on steel and aluminium.

“We have made clear to the US Government at the highest levels the importance of UK steel and aluminium to its businesses and defence projects.

“We will continue to work closely with the EU and US administration to achieve a permanent exemption and to ensure that UK workers are protected and safeguarded.”

Confederation of British Industry (CBI) international director Ben Digby said: “The president’s measures are deeply concerning for firms in the UK, for close trading partners and across supply chains.

“Overproduction can distort the global market and erode the level playing field that business depends on to stay competitive. But this is a shared challenge whose root causes should be tackled jointly by the EU and the US.

“There are no winners in a trade war, which will damage prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic. These tariffs could lead to a protectionist domino effect, damaging firms, employees and consumers in the US, UK and many other trading partners.”

Mr Digby cautioned the EU against “any disproportionate escalation” in response to the US move.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he was “concerned” by the decision.

“The EU believes these unilateral US tariffs are unjustified and at odds with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules,” Mr Juncker said. “This is protectionism, pure and simple.”

Mr Juncker said the EU had engaged with the US over recent months to address the global over capacity in the steel sector, which was hurting Europe as badly as America.

However, he said Brussels had made clear the EU “will not negotiate under threat”.

“By targeting those who are not responsible for ove -capacities, the US is playing into the hands of those who are responsible for the problem,” said Mr Juncker.

“The US now leaves us with no choice, but to proceed with a WTO dispute settlement case and with the imposition of additional duties on a number of imports from the US. We will defend the union’s interests, in full compliance with international trade law.”