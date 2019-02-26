Brexit: Richard Leonard would rather have ‘Labour deal than second referendum’

SCOTTISH Labour leader Richard Leonard has said he’d rather have a Labour Brexit deal than a second EU referendum - but that he would still back Remain if a second vote was held.

Mr Leonard said that if Labour’s five point Brexit plan was not adopted by Theresa May in Westminster then there should be a second public vote on leaving the EU.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said he would prefer a Labour Brexit deal ahead of a second referendum. Picture: John Devlin

But he admitted that a second EU referendum could also see an increase in demand for a another Scottish independence vote.

Speaking after he addressed his group of MSPs, he said: “If we are not successful in amending the Theresa May deal then we feel we are left with no option than to back a public vote.

“We have said we are looking for significant changes to the deal that is on the table - a permanent Customs Union, close alignment with the Single Market, guarantees around the rights and protections people have as workers and consumers and environmental protections and collaboration with the EU around security and arrest warrants - and so my preference is for that deal.”

However he said if Labour was unsuccessful he would back a second referendum but that it must include both Remain and “a credible Leave option” on the ballot.

“I am worried about Labour voters who voted Leave. I would be concerned if people who voted Leave felt abandoned by the Labour Party. But we are trying to steer a way through what is a very difficult situation created by Theresa May,” he said.

“Our strategy has been to try and hold the country together. We have not got to that point [a second referendum] yet but my own position is that I would vote for Remain.”

Mr Leonard said that he also backed the Yvette Cooper-Oliver Letwin amendment which will be debated in Westminster tomorrow which would remove a no deal and extend Article 50.

But he refused to say whether Scottish Labour would stand candidates in the European Parliament elections in June, if the UK was still in the EU at that time

