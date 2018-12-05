Brexit: Government’s legal advice reveals ‘central weakness’

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s full legal advice to the Cabinet on Brexit reveals “central weaknesses in the Government’s deal”, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Sir Keir said he had seen the full document, which is due to be released on Wednesday following Tuesday’s parliamentary vote which found the Government in contempt of Parliament.

Writing on Twitter, Sir Keir said: “Having reviewed the Attorney General’s legal advice, it’s obvious why this needed to be placed in the public domain.

“All week we have heard from Government ministers that releasing this information could harm the national interest. Nothing of the sort. All this advice reveals is the central weaknesses in the Government’s deal.

“It is unthinkable that the Government tried to keep this information from Parliament - and indeed the public - before next week’s vote.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas tweeted sections of the legal advice, which she said suggested it was not received by the Cabinet until November 13 - the day MPs first voted for it to be released.

Ms Lucas highlighted concerns in the document that the protocol setting out the backstop arrangements for Ireland would “endure indefinitely”.

According to the extracts, she said, a review mechanism in the Brexit deal “does not provide a unilateral route out of the backstop” and there is “a legal risk that UK could become stuck in protracted and repeating rounds of negotiations”.

The legal advice was posted on Twitter by several MPs, including Ms Lucas and Sir Keir, ahead of publication.

In its conclusion, it says: “In the absence of a right of termination, there is a legal risk that the United Kingdom might become subject to protracted and repeating rounds of negotiations.

“This risk must be weighed against the political and economic imperative on both sides to reach an agreement that constitutes a politically stable and permanent basis for their future relationship.

“This is a political decision for the Government.”