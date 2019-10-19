Brexit deal vote: MPs debate on Boris Johnson's withdrawal plan as parliament sits for first time in 37 years

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back his Brexit deal telling them that the time had come to heal the rift in British politics over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.



As parliament is siting for the first time in 37 years today, the Prime Minister said the agreement he has struck with Brussels would allow the UK to leave "whole and entire" on October 31.

Mr Johnson called for MPs to reconcile their differences over Brexit. Picture: Getty Images

However he faces another hurdle with opposition MPs threatening to vote for an amendment withholding approval until legislation to implement the deal is in place.

Sir Oliver Letwin, the former Cabinet minister who had the Tory whip withdrawn after rebelling over Brexit, said it was an "insurance policy" to prevent Britain "crashing out" without a deal on Oxford.

But Government sources reportedly warned that if it passed would render the proceedings meaningless and they would simply send Tory MPs home.

He told MPs: "The House will need no reminding that this is the second deal and the fourth vote, three-and-a-half years after the nation voted for Brexit.

"And during those years friendships have been strained, families divided and the attention of this House consumed by a single issue that has at times felt incapable of resolution.

"But I hope that this is the moment when we can finally achieve that resolution and reconcile the instincts that compete within us."

Responding to Mr Johnson, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that "this Government can't be trusted and these benches will not be duped".

He added: "Voting for a deal today won't end Brexit, it won't deliver certainty and the people should have the final say.

"Labour is not prepared to sell out the communities that we represent. We are not prepared to sell out their future and we will not back this sell-out deal.

"This is about our communities now and about our future generations."

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said: "The Prime Minister's deal removes protections on workers' rights, it puts a border down the Irish Sea and according to the Government's own analysis will damage our economy on a scale greater than the financial crash.

"Today hundreds of thousands of people will be outside demanding a final say in a People's Vote. Isn't the truth that the reason the Prime Minister refuses their calls is because he knows that if given the option the people will reject this bad deal and choose to remain in the EU."

Tory David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden) said: "The Prime Minister has done what they said was impossible two weeks ago and got the EU to reopen and change their negotiating position.

"Does he agree with me that during the referendum this Parliament effectively made a promise to the British people to deliver on their decision and today is the day to deliver on that promise."

Mr Johnson replied: "I do believe this excellent deal dispels the doubts of many people about what this country could achieve and indeed will achieve in the future."