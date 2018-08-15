Brewdog forced to pay out £12,000 after sacking employee who was going blind

Scottish craft brewery and pub chain Brewdog has been ordered to a pay a former employee £12,000 after sacking him due to his deteriorating eyesight.

James Ross began working for company, which is based in Aberdeenshire, in July of 2016.

Less than six months later, his eyesight started to deteriorate due to an eye condition, Stargardt disease.

Brewdog dismissed Mr Ross in May of last year due to a ‘massive health and safety risk’ if he was allowed to continue to work at the company’s site.

READ MORE: Brewdog to open craft beer hotel

Mr Ross was awarded £12,405 after an employment tribunal ruled that he was subject to unlawful discrimination due to his disability.

He told the Herald: “The way they dealt with my condition was really poor for a company of their size. The management just didn’t seem to have a clue how to deal with it, they just wanted to end it.

“They weren’t interested in making any changes, they just wanted me out.

“Brewdog try to claim they’re this top company to work for, but I took this tribunal to show what they really are.”