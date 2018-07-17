Brew Dog to offer ‘dog parties’ at Edinburgh bar

Brew Dog has announced the launch of dog parties (Dog Pawties) offering a service for four-legged friends in Edinburgh.

The craft brewer are giving customers the option to throw birthday celebrations for their pups at BrewDog Edinburgh on Cowgate.

As part of the offer, the bar will provide dog-sized party hats, dog-friendly cake, and specially brewed dog beer, made with boiled carrots and bananas.

Last year, Brew Dog launched its ‘paw-ternity’ leave programme, which allowed staff to take paid leave to look after a new dog.

Dog Pawties can be booked in advance via BrewDog’s website. There will be a charge of £5 for each dog in attendance.

Brew Dog cofounder James Watt said: “Dogs are as important to us as any of our two-legged craft beer drinking fans. On any given day at our bars, you’re certain to see dogs of all shapes and sizes accompanying their humans.

“The Dog Pawties service is an extension of our desire to make our bars the most welcoming places for owners as well as their dogs.”