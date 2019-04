Have your say

A fire has broken out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris,

Fire crews in the French capital have said the blaze potentially involves renovation works which are being carried out at the site.

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. (Photo by Pierre Galey / AFP)PIERRE GALEY/AFP/Getty Images

The gothic cathedral is the most visited historic monument in Europe.

