Brave Deliveroo driver enlists snowboard to complete job

An enterprising driver for restaurant delivery service Deliveroo has been hailed as a ‘hero’ after being picture completing a job via snowboard.

The cool-as-you-like driver was spotted casually snowboarding down the steep Montrose Street hill near to Strathclyde University.

Glasgow resident Jonny McAuley shared the video on Twitter, with the caption ‘Glasgow Deliveroo drivers improvising’.

It has since been viewed over 1,000 times on the platform, with one user calling the driver a ‘hero’.

It is the third such incidence of the unique Glasgow approach to the snowy weather, after a man was spotted skiing down Alexandra Parade in the city yesterday.

Last night, an igloo appeared near to George Square, made entirely from the heavy snowfall brought in by the ‘Beast from the East’ blast of cold air from Sibera.

Much of the central belt remains under a ‘red’ weather warning, the highest possible level of alert from the Met Office warnings system.

That means there is a likely risk to life and property in the red area, which covers much of Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the places in between, stretching as far west as Port Glasgow.