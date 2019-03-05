Brain surgeries to be halted at infection-hit Edinburgh hospital

Dozens of brain surgery procedures have been postponed in Edinburgh after a number of patients were infected with bacteria found in a shower and taps.

NHS Lothian has confirmed as many as 30 procedures at the Western General Hospital in the capital have been postponed over the next three days.

It is understood the decision has been taken as a “precautionary measure” while further tests are carried out.

READ MORE: Edinburgh pupils can skip school for climate protest, council rules

The affected procedures were all scheduled to take place in the Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

Several patients in one of the hospital’s wards - understood to be fewer than five - were diagnosed with an infection caused by the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginose. The cases, which NHS Lothian has stressed are “not linked”, are being monitored.

READ MORE: Shock as man spotted completely naked in woods near West Lothian nursery

The bacteria was found in a shower and taps in one area of a ward in the department. The bacteria - which is common and rarely affects healthy people - can be harmful to patients already vulnerable to infection.

News of the infection came to light after a whistleblower contacted The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News to say all ‘elective surgery’, which is necessary but not emergency, was delayed over the past two days.

Now the postponements are affecting 30 more procedures.

NHS Lothian’s Professor Alex McMahon said: “A multidisciplinary Incident Management Team (IMT) was immediately established and the decision was taken at its most recent meeting today to continue the suspension of procedures until more results were returned.

“We are sincerely sorry to patients and their families for the inconvenience and disruption this will cause.”

Professor McMahon, the health board’s Nurse Director, added: “This is a purely precautionary decision, and it may prove to have been unnecessary when all of the results are returned, but patient safety must be the priority. We have contacted all of the affected patients directly and will provide a new appointment for each of them as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, all necessary infection control measures are in place and the situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely.”

This bacteria thrives in wet places such as sinks, drains, taps and showers. Infections caused by P.aeruginosa can normally be treated with antibiotics.

The latest infection comes after a spate of incidents in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board including the death of two babies who contracted the staphylococcus aureus bacterium at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in January.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital