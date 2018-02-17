Boy arrested in connection with rape of 13-year-old girl

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The attack happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday February 10 while the girl was walking in Ladywell Park in Bannockburn, near Stirling.

Police Scotland said the male suspect initially described in a media appeal has been eliminated from the investigation.

A police statement said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact them via 101 quoting incident number 1065 of February 15.”