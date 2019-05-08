Boxing club gets time to find a new home so new council houses can be built in Motherwell

Forgewood Boxing Club will be given time to secure a new home in order to allow new council houses to be built in Mabel Street, Motherwell.

Councillor Kenneth Duffy, who represents Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig, has pledged the club will not be moved from its current location until a suitable alternative can be found.

North Lanarkshire Council has submitted a planning application to build 20 homes, made up of one and two-storey homes and cottage flats, along with 48 parking spaces.

The majority of the 0.65 acre site is open space which has provided informal parking for the club, which is located in temporary buildings in the south east corner.

Historic mapping data (1944-1967) shows the site was previously developed for housing.

The application is currently under consideration and should permission be granted the site will be declared surplus to requirements once the club has a new home.

Councillor Duffy said: “I want this to be a real win-win situation for Forgewood Boxing Club and the council.

“The club plays an important role in our community and I think it’s imperative that they are protected before we give the go-ahead for council homes to be built on the current site.

“Once Forgewood Boxing club find a new home, the council can then continue its plans for much-needed council houses in the area, as part of the largest council house building programme in Scotland.

“I’m proud to be part of an administration which is protecting and investing in our communities and I will continue to work with the boxing club and the council to find a suitable alternative location for such an outstanding community asset.”