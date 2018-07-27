Boxer who knocked out man in Edinburgh street attack avoids jail

A boxing champion who knocked a man out in an unprovoked street attack has escaped a jail sentence.

International Boxing Organisation champion Jason Easton launched the “violent and frightening” assault on victim Andrew Raeburn in Market Street, Edinburgh, last year.

Easton punched his victim to the head in a vicious attack and he was left unconscious after smashing his head off the pavement after two groups of males clashed.

The 26-year-old victim was then rushed to the capital’s Royal Infirmary suffering from “serious head and facial injuries” following the assault at around 3.30am on July 23 last year.

Police Scotland detectives immediately launched a manhunt for the attacker and described the incident as “violent and frightening”.

Easton carried out the savage attack just two weeks after he won the IBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title by defeating Belgian Steve Jamoye at Braehead Arena.

After admitting the assault at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) revoked the fighter’s boxing licence.

Easton, 26, pleaded guilty to assaulting Andrew Raeburn at the city court last month and he returned for sentencing yesterday) following a deferral for social work reports.

Solicitor Nigel Bruce told the court his client is still banned by the boxing authorities and the dad-of-one is currently working as a roofer.

Mr Bruce added Easton had put his victim in the recovery position when he realised the severity of his injuries following the assault. Sheriff Donald Corke said the boxer’s actions had caused “consequences that were unintentional but not unforeseeable” but said he could deal with the matter without jailing Easton.

Instead the sheriff placed him on an 18-month supervision order and ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Easton will also have to attend anger management sessions and pay his victim £500 in compensation.

Easton, from Craigmillar, Edinburgh, admitted he was “ashamed and embarrassed” by his actions and last month took to social media to apologise to his victim and his disappointed fans.

He posted: “I’m sorry to everyone who has bought tickets. I’ve made a stupid decision and I’m paying the price and I have no one to blame other than myself. Everyone makes mistakes and everyone who knows me knows I’m not a thug or a violent person. I am truly sorry to Andrew and his family for what I’ve done and I hope I can be forgiven.”