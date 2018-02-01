Boris Johnson’s London childhood home selling for £11.25 million

Have your say

Boris Johnson’s childhood home is up for sale for £11.25 million.

The Foreign Secretary lived at the address at 60 Regent’s Park Road in London for 10 years as a child.

The property is one of the most recognisable in Primrose Hill.

The wooen rocking horse that stood for years in the front bay window of the home led to it being dubbed the ‘Rocking Horse House’.

The five-storey building covers 5,226 sq ft.

The Victorian townhouse was home to Stanley Johnson, his wife and his six children, including Boris, for a decade.

The address was used to entertain dignitaries and members of Parliament.

It was used as the base for a series of television interviews when Boris became London mayor in 2008 while living at the home.

The pastel pink house dates back to the 1820s when Regent’s Park Road was first built.

It features a pillared entrance portico and large ground floor bay windows, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, sizeable reception rooms, a family kitchen/breakfast room, a cinema room, study and wine cellar.

The Johnsons first lived in the exclusive neighbourhood of Primrose Hill in the 1970s when a young Boris and Rachel Johnson attended Primrose Hill Primary School.

Stanley moved to Brussels and then Oxford before lating returning to Primrose Hill in 1994 with his second wife Jenny.

READ MORE: Scottish Government: We’ll publish leaked Brexit analysis