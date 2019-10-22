Fire crews were called out to deliberate fires almost 400 times a week over the Bonfire Night period last year.

BONFIRE NIGHT WARNING AS CREWS CALLED OUT ALMOST 1,500 TIMES LAST YEAR

Crews were sent out close to 1,500 times in the four weeks leading up to November 5 in 2018, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

The service published the figures ahead of this year's festivities to highlight the hundreds of "completely avoidable" incidents they have to deal with.

Assistant chief officer Ross Haggart said: "A small minority of individuals are potentially putting themselves, our firefighters and innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm and injury.

"These incidents are a needless drain on our resources when we need to focus on responding to real emergencies - where lives might very well be at risk.

"We will continue to work with our communities to remind them of the dangers but equally in close partnership with our police and local authority partners to ensure that those responsible are identified and held to account for their actions."

Crews responded to 1,307 deliberate fires over the Bonfire Night period last year, down from the 1,454 recorded in 2017.