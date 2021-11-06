Firefighters attended approximately 374 bonfires between 3.30pm and 11.30pm on Friday, November 5, and initial figures show that at least eight reported attacks on crews took place throughout the evening.

Three firefighters were injured as a result with Martin Blunden, Chief Officer of the SFRS, condemning the behaviour.

He tweeted just before 7pm that three attacks had taken place so far, with one person left requiring hospital treatment.

He said: “Please do not attack @fire_scot firefighters who are only doing their job.

"In fact, why attack any emergency service worker when we are here to protect you from harm?”

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the behaviour was “disgraceful and shameful beyond words” and that he hopes those involved are “caught and punished.”

Libby Logan, the SFRS Area Commander for Operations Control, said: “Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable.

"This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues - including the police when they must escort us at the scene.

"This type of behaviour is, of course, carried out by a very small minority and we once again thank our communities for their continuing support and working together with us to stay safe.”

In the north of Scotland, 138 calls were received and 30 bonfires were attended. This area also recorded five out of the eight attacks reported against fire crews.

The east of Scotland recorded one attack, 301 calls and 86 bonfires.

An incredible 258 bonfires were attended by fire crews in the west of the country, with Operations Control taking 582 calls in total. Two attacks on crews were recorded here.

Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, Director of Service Delivery for SFRS, said: "I would like to pay tribute to the professionalism and resilience of our frontline and Operations Control firefighters and our support staff who have shown extreme dedication over this period.

"I must also thank our partners, and indeed communities across Scotland, for their continuing support in sharing and heeding our safety messaging.”

