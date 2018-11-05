Bonfire Night 2018: Tonight's forecast as Scotland gears up for fireworks displays

The weekend may have been wet and windy, but Scotland now looks set for favourable weather conditions on Bonfire Night.

The majority of Scotland will enjoy clear skies and mild temperatures for Bonfire Night celebrations, according to the Met Office.

Scotland is set for clear and dry conditions on Bonfire Night (Photo: Shutterstock)

The north west of the country may be slightly less fortunate with rain throughout the day, though this should clear by this evening's November 5 celebrations.

Met Office spokesperson Richard Miles, summarised this evening's weather outlook.

"The weather is looking good for most of Scotland. Rain in the far north west might hang around, but should clear by this evening,

"There might be some patchy showers in the southeast of Scotland, but these should pass.

"Temperatures are looking relatively mild, ranging between 9 to 13°C, though a bit chillier in the North West. Expect 9°C in Edinburgh and 11°C in Aberdeen.

Smog has been known to develop in calmer conditions the day after Bonfire Night, though Miles suggests that this won't be the case on November 6.

"I think it's going to be breezier tomorrow so there's little chance of smog gathering."