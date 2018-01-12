Bomb squad carry out ‘controlled explosion’ near Edinburgh Castle

Have your say

A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was found near Edinburgh Castle last night.

King’s Stables Road and Castle Terrace were cordoned off last night after the discovery was made just after 5:30pm.

The package was found on King’s Stable Road with police and a team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit sent to the scene.

As part of the investigation Castle Terrace, as well Parts of Princes Street Gardens were closed.

A spokeswoman said they did not believe the item posed any danger to the public, however confirmed that a controlled explosion was carried out.

Officers are treating the incident with “the utmost seriousness” in the current climate and a full investigation is underway to find the person responasible.

POlice closed off part of the Old Town after a controlled explosion, Picture: Jon Savage

Chief Inspector Alan Carson from Police Scotland’s Edinburgh Division, said: “We recognise the concern the emergency service response may have caused.

“While we conduct these inquiries a number of local road closures around King’s Stables Road and West Princes Street Gardens will remain in place.”

Writing on social media, Police Scotland’s control room confirmed: “A small controlled explosion was carried out at 8.10pm however, further action still needs to be carried out at the scene.”

Princes Street Garden West remains closed to pedestrians with Castle Terrace now reopened.

King's Stable Road was closed last night with a controlled explosion being carried out. Picture; Google Maps

Police are appealing for anyone with information that can assist officers with their enquiries.

An MOD spokesman confirmed it was a team from the 30-strong 521 Squadron of the 11 Explosive Ordinance Regiment at Craigiehall who dealt with the package.

Members of the public who may have any information are being asked to contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting Inc 2500 of 11 January.