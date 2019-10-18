Bomb squad called to Montrose after device found beside burning car

Have your say

Emergency services and a bomb squad were called to Montrose this morning after an explosive device was found nearby a burning car.

Emergency services were originally called to Bridge Street in Montrose after reports came in of locals hearing a bang and seeing a vehicle on fire at 7am on Friday morning.

Later, an explosive ordnance disposal unit was sent to assess an item, believed to be a gas canister, which was discovered at the scene near the vehicle.

The bomb squad cordoned off the surrounding area and members of the public inside the cordon have been asked to stay inside.

A police spokesperson said: "Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance on Bridge Street in Montrose following a vehicle fire.

"The EOD have been called to assess an item discovered at the scene and the road remains closed at this time.

"The public and motorists are asked to avoid the area."