Bomb squad called after 'grenade' discovered at property

Bomb disposal experts were called to a property in Glasgow after the discovery of a grenade-type device.

Ledmore Drive in Drumchapel was cordoned off and residents evacuated as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team examined the find on Thursday.

Police cordoned off the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We attended an incident at a property in Ledmore Drive in Drumchapel at about 5pm and while there we discovered what appeared to be some sort of grenade device."

The spokeswoman said residents had been asked to leave their homes as a precaution while the EOD unit attended the scene.