Bodyguard tried to save life of terror attacker

A minister’s bodyguard has told how he tried to save Khalid Masood’s life after his colleague shot him as the Westminster terrorist approached them armed with two large kitchen knives.

Masood killed four people and seriously injured 29 others when he ploughed through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before knifing Police Constable Keith Palmer to death as he guarded the Carriage Gates.

The rampage took just 82 seconds and ended when two close protection officers, who had been waiting for their principal, rushed in with handguns drawn shouting warnings before one opened fire.

A bodyguard, identified only as SA74, shot the 52-year-old attacker three times with his Glock pistol in the Palace of Westminster on 22 March last year.

His colleague, known only as SB73, told jurors at the Old Bailey yesterday how he risked his own safety to handcuff the attacker while he lay dying on the floor.

“He basically stopped breathing, so I started CPR – chest compressions,” he said.