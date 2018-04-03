Body of man found at Castlemilk flat following disturbance

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of another male following a disturbance at a flat in Glasgow.

Officers were called to the flat in Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, at 4.40am on Tuesday.

A large section of the street has been cordoned off. Pic: John Devlin

Six ambulances were called to the disturbance in the early hours of the morning.

Ten people, including eight children, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “On arrival, the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered within the flat.

“Two women and eight children, also present, were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

“The two women received treatment and were released. The children were taken to hospital as a precaution only and then released.”

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Police say inquiries into the incident are continuing and have appealed to anyone who was in the area or may have seen or heard the disturbance to contact 101 or additional police officers located in the area.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched six ambulances, our special operations response team and a manager to the scene.

“Two female adult patients and eight children were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”