Body of a male discovered in Water of Leith

A body of a man has been found in the Water of Leith.

Police rushed to the scene this morning following reports of a body in the Water of Leith.

A body was discovered in the Water of Leith this morning

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

Officers in white forensic suits, as well as speclialists in yellow waterproof gear, worked to recover the body from the river, near a popular path for dog walkers.

The body is believed to be a man, dressed in dark clothing.

Two streets in the colonies facing the part of the river where the body was found, were cordoned off by police tape. One local resident said : “So much for our rural idyll. I didn’t hear anything last night. It just goes right through you, something like this.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to Glenogle Road at around 7.20am on Tuesday April 10 following the discovery of a body within the Water of Leith.

“Officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance to recover the body and inquiries are continuing.”

One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I was going past at 8 o’clock this morning and I saw police cars everywhere and wondered what was going on. It’s normally pretty quiet around here.

“I was worried it might be a body. I would not have expected something like that in this part of town.”

Dog walker Sarah Martin found the path beside the Water of Leith had been cordoned off by police when she tried to enter from the Stockbridge Colonies.

“I tried to go through as usual but it was blocked off so I came round by the road.

“I heard a thumping noise as I passed, as if they were trying to dig something up. It’s such a shame whatever has happened, a shame for somebody.”