Body of 86-year old found in Bearsden street

A man's body was found in a garden in the suburb near Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Jackson Place in Bearsden, near Glasgow, at 5.50pm yesterday after reports that the 86-year-old had suffered injuries. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was shut and a police tent put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 5.50pm last night the body of a 86-year-old man was discovered within a garden in Jackson Place, Bearsden.

"A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."