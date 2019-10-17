Body found on tracks temporarily disrupting services between Dundee and Aberdeen

Have your say

ScotRail services between the two cities were temporarily disrupted this afternoon as emergency services dealt with the situation.

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee were temporarily cancelled between 10.30am and 2pm after a body was found on the tracks between the Dundee and Arbroath.

As the emergency services were dealing with the situation, services between the Central Belt, Aberdeen and Dundee were affected.

ScotRail arranged bus replacement services, and LNER assisted with the disruption by running additional services from Dundee to Edinburgh.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police was called at 10.37am on 17/10 to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

“Officers attended the scene; following enquiries the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the person’s next of kin and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

ScotRail posted an update on Twitter, saying: “Services are now able to run between Dundee and Aberdeen, we are trying to recover our service and get things back to normal as fast as we can. “Replacement buses will remain in place to supplement services during the restoration of the train service.”

