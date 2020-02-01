Body found in search for woman missing from Scottish hospital

Have your say

A BODY has been found since a search was launched for a missing 52-year-old woman.

Catherine McColl went missing from Murray Royal Hospital in Perth on Friday morning.

She was last spotted at 11.48am in Muirhall Road.

A woman's body has been found and Ms McColl's family have been informed.

She was last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket, blue jeans and black and white Converse trainers.

A police spokeswoman said: "The body of a woman has been discovered in Perth.

A body of a woman has been found in Perth during the search for Catherine McColl who went missing on Friday morning picture: Police Scotland and Google Maps

"The family of missing woman Catherine McColl have been informed and our thoughts are with them."