Body found in search for missing OAP with dementia

Have your say

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing pensioner who has dementia.

James Scott, 80, from Rousay, Orkney, was reported missing on Monday and officers say a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

The BBC reported that Dr Scott, a retired university lecturer, was one half of Scott Graphics with his late wife Sheila.

The body is yet to be formally identified, but Police Scotland say the 80-year-old's family have been informed.

A spokeswoman for the force added: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as is standard with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."