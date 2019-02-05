Body found in search for missing Musselburgh man

Police have confirmed a body has been found in Musselburgh in the search for a missing 33-year-old man.

A statement released by the force today said: “As part of enquiries to trace missing John Muir, 33, the body of a man was found in the New Street area of Musselburgh at around 10am today, Tuesday, 5 February.

A body has bene found in the search for John Muir. Pic: Police Scotland

“Enquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place however the next of kin of Mr Muir has been updated.

“As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

