Body found in search for missing Midlothian man Tony Hutchison

A body has been found in the search for a Midlothian man who has been missing for a week.

Tony Hutchison, 49, was last seen on Station Road, Gorebridge, at 7.45am on May 23.

Tony Hutchison was last seen a week ago. Picture: Midlothian Advertiser/Police

Last night police confirmed they had found a man's body on Jubilee Crescent, Gorebridge, during the search effort.

Inquiries are still at an early stage and there has been no confirmed identification.

The missing person's next of kin have been updated on the investigation.