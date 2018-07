Police Scotland have confirmed that the body has been found in the search for missing man, Steven Cunningham from Cowdenbeath.

A member of the public discovered the body of a man near Loch Ken in Dumfries yesterday on Friday July 20.

Formal identification is ‎yet take place, however the family of 48-year-old Mr Cunningham’s family have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.