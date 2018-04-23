Body found in search for missing Liam Colgan

A body has been found in the search for Scot Liam Colgan, who went missing while on his brother’s stag in Hamburg.

Although there has been no formal identification, the body found in the River Elbe in Hamburg had Liam Colgan’s driving licence in the pocket of the jacket, which Liam was wearing on the night of his disappearance.

He went missing on Ferbruary 10 during his brother Eamonn’s stag, with the wedding later being placed on hold as the family frantically searched for the Inverness man in the German city.

Several sightings of the 29-year-old had been reported, with the family reporting fears that he may have been injured or suffering from memory loss.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which helps the families of Brits missing abroad, confirmed the sad news in a short statement earlier today, and asked that Mr Colgan’s family be given privacy.

Chief Executive Matthew Searle said: : “An astonishing amount of support has been apparent in this case — the search for Liam has been joined by thousands of people, both German and British. and we would like to thank all of them for their support. Our thoughts are of course with Liam’s family and friends today.