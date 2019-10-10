Body found in search for missing hillwalker in Highlands

A body has been found by a search party seeking a missing hillwalker in the Highlands.

Police were called after a bag was found in a remote location near to Creag a Chail, Roy Bridge, Lochaber, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found it belonged to a 67-year-old hillwalker and police mountain rescuers, the Coastguard and estate workers teamed up to search for the missing man.

Police Scotland said a man's body was recovered at 11.05am on Thursday.

The force said in a statement: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."