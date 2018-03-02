Body found in search for missing hillwalker Alison Fox

Have your say

Police searching for a missing woman have recovered a body.

Forth Valley Police discovered the body during the search for Alison Fox.

Officers and mountain rescue teams had been searching the Ochil Hills to trace the 51-year-old after she became lost on the hills near Menstrie on Thursday 1 March.

The body was found near to Dunyat Farm at around 2.15pm today.

No formal identification has taken place at this time, however the Alison’s family have been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.